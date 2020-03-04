The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The second case of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland has been confirmed; if you need advice on how to talk to your children about it, you can find it here.

2. #JOEMENTUM: Former Vice President Joe Biden gained momentum in the race to become the Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump with a string of Super Tuesday victories against leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

3. #SICK JOKE: Prince William joked about unwittingly “spreading” the coronavirus while on his Irish tour, as he poked fun at himself after he questioned a paramedic about whether he thought coverage of the illness was “being a little hyped up”.

4. #STEADY PROGRESS: If Rural Independents get into government and have the chance to stall the proposed new speeding laws “it would be deeply regrettable”, Transport Minister Shane Ross has said.

5. #DEPORTATION: A High Court judge quashed an attempt by the State to deport a Chinese national after ruling that the State withheld key information during a judicial review of his deportation order.

6. #PRESSURE: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is facing allegations of bullying staff in a third British government department – International Development.

7. #CAROLINE FLACK: The Crown Prosecution Service will review its handling of the assault case against the late Love Island host Caroline Flack.

8. #DEBT BURDEN: Over half of all Irish households, and 77% of low-income households, cannot save income regularly, according to new research from Tasc.

