Trump on Gaza

1. In extraordinary comments, US president Donald Trump said that the US would “take over” the Gaza strip and resettle Palestinians in other countries. During the joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump made the comments but without giving any detail on how he would move more than two million Palestinians.

Vapes

2. One of Ireland’s biggest tobacco companies instructed lawyers to raise concerns over a public consultation on stricter regulation of vapes.

The Journal Investigates can reveal how Irish tobacco manufacturer PJ Carroll, which is part of the British American Tobacco (BAT) group – issued legal letters to the Department of Health (DoH) over the process.

US trade

3. Tánaiste Simon Harris is fast-tracking plans to set up a US-based trade advisory body over fears the US may slap tariffs on Irish exports.

Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, will today bring two proposals to Cabinet which seek to safeguard against any potential trade threats to Ireland from the United States.

Oberstown

4. Judges have been unable to send a number of alleged child offenders to the country’s youth detention centre recently because it is at full capacity

There is a strict cap on the number of children who can be detained at Oberstown in North County Dublin, the government has confirmed.

5. Joe Drennan

Family, friends and colleagues of hit-and-run victim Joe Drennan will hold a public vigil in Limerick tomorrow, calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to appeal the terms of his killer’s sentence.

6. Shooting in Sweden

Around ten people died after a shooting at an adult education centre in Sweden yesterday. The incident happened in Örebro, about 200km west of Stockholm, where police say the suspect is among the dead.

Sweden’s prime minister has said it is the “worst mass shooting” in the country’s history.

7. Home invasion

Three raiders who invaded a family home in the early morning, terrorising a couple in their 70s, their daughter and a six-year-old child, have been jailed.

They burst into the home in Monkstown, Co Dublin, tied up the man, dragged his wife, daughter and grandchild out of their beds and started making demands, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard yesterday.

8. Hot school meals

Teachers and health experts have voiced concern over the kind of food being served to children as part of the hot school meals programme, which the next government intends to expand.