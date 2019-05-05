This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s all the news you need to know on this sunny bank holiday Sunday morning.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 5 May 2019, 8:57 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #EDUCATION: Campaigners have raised concerns over a lack of educational access for children of asylum seekers currently living in hotels and B&Bs around Ireland. 

2. #THE NORTH: The DUP has won the most seats in the Northern Ireland local elections while the Alliance party made the greatest gains of any party.

3. #BREXIT: Theresa May apologised to councillors within the Conservative party who lost their seats in the local elections, calling on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to do a deal on Brexit. 

4. #FEUD: Gardaí are investigating after a house was set on fire in Corduff yesterday in an attack that’s being linked to an ongoing feud in west Dublin. 

5. #BANK HOLIDAY: A number of arrests were made as part of a road enforcement clampdown on the May Bank Holiday weekend, including a driver arrested for speeding at 157km/h on a motorway.

6. #MY MISTAKE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised for his response to concerns over the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

7. #TRUMP: The US president has tweeted his criticism of social media sites after far-right figures were banned from Facebook, The Guardian reports. 

8. #RTÉ: The national broadcaster will list all candidates in a particular constituency for the upcoming election whenever one is mentioned in a bid to ensure balance. 

9. #WEATHER: Sunny skies are set to continue for most of the country today, while temperatures are not expected to climb higher than 14C, according to Met Éireann.

Conor McCrave
