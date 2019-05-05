The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #EDUCATION: Campaigners have raised concerns over a lack of educational access for children of asylum seekers currently living in hotels and B&Bs around Ireland.

2. #THE NORTH: The DUP has won the most seats in the Northern Ireland local elections while the Alliance party made the greatest gains of any party.

3. #BREXIT: Theresa May apologised to councillors within the Conservative party who lost their seats in the local elections, calling on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to do a deal on Brexit.

4. #FEUD: Gardaí are investigating after a house was set on fire in Corduff yesterday in an attack that’s being linked to an ongoing feud in west Dublin.

5. #BANK HOLIDAY: A number of arrests were made as part of a road enforcement clampdown on the May Bank Holiday weekend, including a driver arrested for speeding at 157km/h on a motorway.

6. #MY MISTAKE: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has apologised for his response to concerns over the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford.

7. #TRUMP: The US president has tweeted his criticism of social media sites after far-right figures were banned from Facebook, The Guardian reports.

8. #RTÉ: The national broadcaster will list all candidates in a particular constituency for the upcoming election whenever one is mentioned in a bid to ensure balance.

9. #WEATHER: Sunny skies are set to continue for most of the country today, while temperatures are not expected to climb higher than 14C, according to Met Éireann.