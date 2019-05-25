This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 25 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 25 May 2019, 8:55 AM
54 minutes ago 2,315 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4651557
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr
Image: Shutterstock/Nitr

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTIONS: Early indications show that the Green Party’s candidate Ciarán Cuffe will top the European election poll in Dublin and that the party is in strong contention for seats in the two other constituencies.  

2. #MEDICAL CANNABIS: Bord na Móna could take up responsibility for growing Ireland’s medicinal cannabis supply.

3. #EP2019: TheJournal.ie will be bringing you all the election coverage you need throughout the weekend as ballot boxes are cracked open later today. 

4. #THERESA MAY: The UK newspapers have given their reaction to the Prime Minister’s resignation announcement.

5. #FIRE: At least 19 students have died in a fire at an Indian building housing a college.

6. #MICHEÁL MIFFED: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he did not like the structure of the live television debates on RTÉ.

7. #TRANSPORT POLICE: Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has said that he does not believe a dedicated transport police in Ireland is needed. 

8. #SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Thousands descended on Croke Park in Dublin last night to see the Spice Girls perform in concert. 

9. #WEATHER: This morning is set to be mostly overcast but sunny spells will break through throughout the afternoon and on Sunday. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

