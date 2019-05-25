The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTIONS: Early indications show that the Green Party’s candidate Ciarán Cuffe will top the European election poll in Dublin and that the party is in strong contention for seats in the two other constituencies.

2. #MEDICAL CANNABIS: Bord na Móna could take up responsibility for growing Ireland’s medicinal cannabis supply.

3. #EP2019: TheJournal.ie will be bringing you all the election coverage you need throughout the weekend as ballot boxes are cracked open later today.

4. #THERESA MAY: The UK newspapers have given their reaction to the Prime Minister’s resignation announcement.

5. #FIRE: At least 19 students have died in a fire at an Indian building housing a college.

6. #MICHEÁL MIFFED: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he did not like the structure of the live television debates on RTÉ.

7. #TRANSPORT POLICE: Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has said that he does not believe a dedicated transport police in Ireland is needed.

8. #SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Thousands descended on Croke Park in Dublin last night to see the Spice Girls perform in concert.

9. #WEATHER: This morning is set to be mostly overcast but sunny spells will break through throughout the afternoon and on Sunday.