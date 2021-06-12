The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Mother & Baby Homes

1. Survivors of Mother and Baby homes have criticised how their personal testimonies were handled by the Commission of Investigation into the institutions.

They have also expressed disappointment that the commissioners on Friday refused the latest invitation to appear before the Oireachtas Children’s Committee.

A number of survivors who spoke to The Journal’s reporter Órla Ryan yesterday described the refusal as “disrespectful” but not surprising. The commissioners are not legally obliged to attend.

The invitation was reissued on 4 June, two days after one of the commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, defended the report at an online seminar organised by Oxford University.

But many survivors have criticised the report, in particular conclusions which state there was a lack of evidence of forced adoption, abuse and discrimination, despite testimonies contradicting this. Some people have also said their testimonies were amended or misrepresented.

Regional flights

2. Stobart Air has terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus with immediate effect resulting in the cancellation of all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart.

In a statement, Aer Lingus said Stobart Air had cited the continuing impact of the pandemic which has resulted “in almost no flying since March 2020.

“Stobart Air has ceased trading and is now in the process of appointing a liquidator. Aer Lingus apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation at such short notice of all flights operated by Stobart Air.

The G7

3. As some of the world’s most powerful leaders start another day of talks, a commitment came from the G& leaders last night to sign to a new plan to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days.

The world’s leading democracies gathered in Cornwall will agree the “Carbis Bay Declaration” tomorrow, promising a series of measures to prevent a repeat of the Covid-19 crisis.

The UK will also create a new animal vaccine centre aimed at preventing future diseases crossing from creatures to humans.

Freedom delayed

4. Sticking with the UK for a moment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to delay the final lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England following another sharp rise in cases of the Delta variant.

Ministers are considering putting back the relaxing of controls planned for 21 June for up to four weeks as they race to roll out the vaccine to younger age groups.

A final decision is expected to be taken on Sunday ahead of a formal announcement by Johnson at a news conference the following day.

Honours Irish

5. Ok, one more Covid-19 story, but this is a good one.

A Dublin-born professor is to receive an honorary knighthood for his work on the development of coronavirus vaccines.

Professor Adrian Hill, Co-Director of the Oxford Martin Programme on Vaccines, will be given a knighthood while one of his colleagues, Professor Teresa Lambe, also from Ireland, will be appointed an honorary OBE, also for services to science and public health.

They are among seven pioneering Oxford University scientists who are being recognised for having played integral roles in the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

Kevin Lunney trial

6. Phones and the legal technicalities of garda searches for data were the focus of the trial of four men for the kidnapping and assault of Quinn Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

The trial before the three judge Special Criminal Court heard defence barristers claim there was a number of procedural flaws in the activities of detectives.

Every Saturday we will bring readers inside the week’s evidence of the trial of the men who the State allege kidnapped and assaulted the businessman.

Share your story

7. Cabinet has signed off on proposals to ensure that all renters – including students – won’t have to fork out multiples of their monthly rent amounts when signing a tenancy agreement.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien brought a memo to Cabinet this week that will restrict upfront payment demands made by landlords, but will these measures be enough?

As part of the Good Information Project we want to hear your rental story.

Dart stop

8. Dart services between Connolly Station and Grand Canal Dock won’t be running either today or tomorrow due to line improvement works.

Pearse Station and Tara Street Station will be closed for the weekend as the engineering works commence.

Dublin Bus will accept rail tickets for travel between the affected stops.

Prisons

9. Lauren Boland reports that public health measures had a “disproportionate impact” on prisoners last year, according to a new report.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant that prisoners often lacked human interaction, had reduced access to education or exercise, and when in quarantine or isolation, sometimes could not have a shower for two weeks.

The Office of the Inspector of Prisons has published its annual report for 2020, led by Inspector Patricia Gilheaney.