GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Weather warnings

1. A Status Red alert for rain is in place across Cork and Galway, with the rest of the country under Orange or Yellow warnings due to Storm Bert.

Parnell Square stabbings

2. The school of a young girl who was seriously injured during an attack on Parnell Square has said the “trauma is still very real” on the first anniversary of the incident.

‘Flippant’ Harris

3. Simon Harris has faced backlash after he walked away from a woman mid-conversation who claimed that he had “done nothing” for carers while in government.

Advertisement

Power outages

4. There are over 30,000 people without power this morning after a night of storming.

McGregor Trial

5. Nikita Hand has said the weeks of her civil case against Conor McGregor have been a “nightmare”, but she feels vindicated by the outcome.

COP 29

6. The annual international climate conference is due to strike a deal today, as talks between wealthy and developing countries about funds to combat global warming went into the wee hours.

‘Air War’

7. Those up for election say that the time of year is having an impact, in terms of canvassing hours, as no one wants to open their door when it’s dark, which is pretty much any time after 4.30pm.

This means the campaign, now in the final stretch, is gradually moving to an ‘air war’, meaning electioneering on the telly, the radio, newspapers, online and social media, becomes all that more important.

Hosptial chief killed

8. An Israeli airstrike has killed the director of Dar al-Amal hospital in the east of the country near Baalbek and six of his colleagues, the Lebanese health ministry has said.

Donegal crash

9. Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Liscooley, Co Donegal last night.