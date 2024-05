GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Grand Final

1. Switzerland’s Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final after a pretty chaotic week in Malmö.

Ireland’s Bambie Thug finished in sixth place.

Israel continues strikes

2. Gaza’s civil defence agency has said that two doctors were killed in an Israeli air strike on the city of Deir al-Balah in a central area of the Palestinian territory.

Israel launched fresh strikes on Gaza today after it expanded an evacuation order for Rafah, with the United Nations warning an outright invasion of the crowded southern city risked an “epic” disaster.

Eating disorder treatment

3. The HSE has spent €13.5m sending eating disorder patients abroad since 2016, while no funding has been allocated for new public adult inpatient beds in Ireland.

Advertisement

Evacuation

4. More than 4,000 people have been evacuated from border areas in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the local governor said on Sunday, following a surprise cross-border Russian offensive there that began on Friday.

Criticism of EBU

5. In more Eurovision news, speaking after the final result, Ireland’s Bambie Thug excoriated the European Broadcasting Union for its stance on Israel’s status in the Eurovision.

NGOs

6. Tens of thousands of Georgians descended onto Tbilisi’s Europe Square yesterday in the latest mass protest against a “foreign influence” bill likened to repressive Russian legislation that has sparked outrage.

If passed, the bill would require NGOs receiving at least 20% of foreign funding – encompassing virtually all groups in the sector – to register as acting under “foreign influence”.

Encampment

7. Students at University College Dublin are continuing their encampment in protest of the college’s ties to Israel, which they say are even greater than those of Trinity College, which last week announced its intentions to divest.

Hurling

8. Cork beat Limerick 3-28 to 3-26 in a close call at Páirc Uí Chaoimh yesterday.

Cork needed a win to avoid another early exit from the championship, and delivered with a brilliant display against the defending champions.

Bus crash

9. At least eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying high school students on a graduation trip crashed on Indonesia’s biggest island, AFP reports.