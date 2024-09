GOOD MORNING.

Horse passports

1. Newly elected Fine Gael MEP Nina Carberry has said she was “horrified” to to hear about the allegations concerning the country’s only active abattoir for horses, stating she plans to use her time Europe to push for passport regulation reform for horses.

Shooting attack

2. Israel’s emergency service said three people were killed in what police described as a “shooting attack” near the Allenby Crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Sunday morning.

Manhunt in Kentucky

3. Five people were shot along a highway in the southern US state of Kentucky as police hunted for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous.”

Arts sector

4. Sinn Féin is to launch the party’s new policy for the arts sector next week, with some of the key ideas in the document to include a bursary scheme for journalists, recognising fashion design as an art form, tackling rip-off ticket prices and exploring tax relief for theatres.

Cross-border strikes

5. Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and Israeli forces have traded cross-border attacks a day after the Lebanese health ministry reported three rescuers killed in an Israeli attack.

Exile

6. Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia is heading into exile in Spain aboard a military aeroplane after the South American country’s government afforded him safe passage.

Writing the riots

7. A group of writers will share their experiences of the Dublin Riots this coming Culture Night in the capital.

Kenya school fire

8. The death toll from a devastating blaze at a primary school dormitory in a semi-rural area of central Kenya has risen to 21 children.

‘Power grab’

9. Thousands of left-wing demonstrators took to the streets across France yesterday to protest against the nomination of the centre-right Michel Barnier as prime minister and denounce President Emmanuel Macron’s “power grab.”