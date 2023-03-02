Advertisement

Thursday 2 March 2023
# Podcast
The Explainer: What are 15-minute cities and why do some people think they’re controversial?
Listen in to hear Stevie McDermott and Camilla Siggaard Andersen explain.
42 minutes ago

THE IDEA OF a 15-minute city might seem uncontroversial, but the urban planning concept has been getting some serious heat in certain quarters in recent months. 

Five people were arrested in Oxford last week during a protest against a plan stemming from the idea, while Tory MP Nick Fletcher also claimed in the House of Commons recently that the “socialist” idea would reduce personal freedoms.

As Stephen McDermott wrote in his recent article on this site about what’s been going on:

“The concept has now become an unlikely flashpoint in a global culture war, and its popularity is gaining momentum in conspiracy groups that were once dedicated to fighting Covid-19 lockdowns.”

So this week on The Explainer, we look at what a 15-minute city is, where the concept originated, and how it has become so controversial. Camilla Siggaard Andersen, an architect, researcher and strategist based in London, explains all about 15-minute cities and the benefits they are supposed to have.

Then Stephen McDermott talks us through some of the controversy around the idea of these cities, and how that has been manifesting in action online and off.

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll. 

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
