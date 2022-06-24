The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ROE VS WADE: The US Supreme Court has ended the constitutional right to abortion in a landmark ruling this afternoon.

A month after Politico reported on a draft decision indicating that Roe v Wade would be overturned, today’s decision is a confirmation of what was expected, but that didn’t stop a huge reaction from both sides outside the court.

2. #UK: Boris Johnson’s authority has suffered a series of blows following a double by election defeat for the Conservatives.

Tory co-chair Oliver Dowden resigned from the role and former Conservative leader Michael Howard told Johnson to resign for the good of the party and the country.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: The number of people in emergency accommodation has risen to 10,325 in May.

That figure includes 7,297 adults and 3,028 children. Some 1,366 homeless families in are currently inemergency accommodation, 58 more than last month.

4. #KILMAINHAM: A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in a basement car park in Kilmainham in Dublin 8.

The victim has been taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

5. #AFGHANISTAN: The death toll of a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan continues to climb, killing 1,150 people and wounding scores more.

The country was already in the midst of a spiralling economic crisis that had plunged millions deep into poverty.