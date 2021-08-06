The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MUNSTER TRIAL: Five family members accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The Government Press Office has confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

3. #PUBLIC HEALTH: The Government has said it notes the concerns of church leader and said it hopes to lift restrictions on communions and confirmations in September.

4. #HEALY RAE: Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub.

5. #WEATHER: A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 23 counties.

