Dublin: 17°C Friday 6 August 2021
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Niall O'Connor Friday 6 Aug 2021
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MUNSTER TRIAL: Five family members accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: The Government Press Office has confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

3. #PUBLIC HEALTH: The Government has said it notes the concerns of church leader and said it hopes to lift restrictions on communions and confirmations in September.

4. #HEALY RAE: Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub.

5. #WEATHER: A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning has been issued for 23 counties.

Comments disabled for legal reasons.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

