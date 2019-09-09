Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar sit under a portrait of Michael Collins during a meeting between the two leaders today. Source: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar met in Dublin today. Following discussions on the backstop, a joint statement following the meeting said that “significant gaps” remain on a number of issues.

Prospective mothers have been warned against any sort of alcohol use during their pregnancy as the HSE launched a new campaign to dispel the myths between drinking and carrying a child.

Health minister Simon Harris has sent letters to social media companies and sports organisations asking them to raise awareness of vaccinations.

A second man arrested in connection with the murder of Vincent Parsons in Tallaght was released without charge last night.

Bus Éireann drivers have said that they will stop serving Busáras after dark from next week unless the company provides more security at the Dublin station.

Irish athlete Craig Lynch has died in a car accident. Lynch was part of the Ireland team that ran in the 2015 World Relay Championships.

Meat Industry Ireland has pulled out of talks with beef farmers over ongoing protests.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin today ruled out an election this year so Brexit preparations can be prioritised.

Popular Dublin pub Bernard Shaw announced that it will close in October.

WORLD

John Bercow unexpectedly announced that he was stepping down as Speaker. Source: House of Commons

#SPOKEN FOR: The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, announced that he is stepping down from the role.

#BREXIT: British MPs inflicted another defeat on the government, forcing it to disclose no-deal planning documents and all correspondence concerning prorogation.

#IMPEACH: Democrats in the US have stepped up their impeachment investigation of US President Donald Trump, as scrutiny increases over Trump’s business and his lawyer’s involvement in Ukraine.

PARTING SHOT

The EU is now a ubiquitous part of our lives. From Brexit to the general wranglings over the direction of Europe, all we talk about these days is the EU.

The BBC details the history of the Hanseatic League – arguing that the powerful trading network was a precursor to the modern EU.