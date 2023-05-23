Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#JUST STOP OIL Climate change protesters have tried to storm the stage at oil giant Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in London.
#DEAD Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris has died aged 93.
#WAR IN UKRAINE Russia said it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy an armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine, while the Kremlin demanded the military prevent any repeat attack.
#MADELEINE MCCANN Police have carried out new searches at a reservoir in Portugal connected to the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann, who vanished from a resort in the Algarve region 16 years ago.
Dita Agusta poses with a cat at her cat shelter Rumah Kucing Parung in Bogor, Indonesia.
Agusta established the shelter for stray and abandoned cats in 2014 and currently cares for more than 800 felines.
Indonesia is home to nearly 250 million stray cats while the island of Bali, which is smaller than County Cork, has 500,000 stray dogs.
