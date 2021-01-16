#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 7:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

no-fee-hse Tents used today to vaccinate GPs and nurses with the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 3,231 cases of Covid-19 and 60 deaths.
  • Northern Ireland has recorded 22 more deaths and 705 new Covid-19 cases.
  • At-risk SNAs and childcare remained final obstacles in arrangements for resuming classes for children with special education needs.
  • HSE head Paul Reid said that the Beacon Hospital should reconsider its decision not to join a surge capacity deal between the HSE and private hospitals.
  • All passengers arriving into Ireland must have a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival.
  • Prison nurses will be vaccinated as frontline healthcare workers, but the timeline of the process remains unclear.
  • Police believe a fire in Belfast that damaged a multicultural centre during the week was a hate crime.
  • Two men were arrested as part of an investigation into shots fired in Co Clare earlier this week.
  • A weekly crossing between Cherbourg and Rosslare operated by Brittany Ferries will start two months early on Monday.

THE WORLD

2.57408221 Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni Source: PA

#UGANDA Uganda’s president has won a sixth term in office after a race between him and musician turned opposition candidate Bobi Wine. 

#GERMANY Ahead of Angela Merkel stepping down from Chancellor in September, her party has elected Armin Laschet as its new leader.

#US-MEXICO RELATIONS The US has threatened to end law enforcement cooperation with Mexico after its president accused American authorities of fabricating drug trafficking evidence against a former defense chief.

#INDONESIA The highest volcano on Indonesian island Java has been spewing hot clouds.

PARTING SHOT

For healthcare workers, the current surge of Covid-19 has brought the pressures of the pandemic into even sharper focus.

This week, TheJournal.ie spoke to a GP, a nurse, an ICU consultant and a contact tracer on working during the third wave on The Explainer podcast.

The four workers in the healthcare system talked about life on the frontlines and how the pandemic has impacted them and their work.

You can listen back to the podcast here.

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

