Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The National Famine Commemoration took place in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

#USA: Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, saying many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”.

#USA: Eleven firefighters have been injured in an explosion at a hash oil factory in Los Angeles.

#SPAIN: A total of 87 coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period were confirmed in Spain today, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.

The ceremony included military honours and a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of all those who suffered or perished during the Famine. Wreaths were laid by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan on behalf of the Irish People and by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps on behalf of the Diplomatic Community.

Aimee Banks sang Brendan Graham’s Crucán na bPáiste and the National Anthem was performed by an Army Piper.