Sunday 17 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Christina Finn Sunday 17 May 2020, 7:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

National Famine Commemoration (2) The National Famine Commemoration took place in Dublin today. Source: Rollingnews.ie

  • The Department of Health has this evening confirmed a further 10 deaths from Covid-19 along with 64 new cases of the virus in Ireland.
  • There are now 54 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, Health Minister Simon Harris confirmed today.
  • HSE boss Paul Reid said today there was “tension” with the Department of Health and NPHET last month about how Ireland planned to ramp up its Covid-19 testing capacity.
  • Reid also said today he is satisfied that the reporting of Covid-19 cases from the Mater Hospital in Dublin complied with legal requirements, despite an anomaly which emerged earlier this week.
  • The government formation talks process has been damaged, due to comments made by two Fianna Fáil TDs who criticised contingency planning getting underway for another general election, according to Fine Gael 
  • Transport Minister Shane Ross may further extend the validity period for expired learner permits beyond 30 June, if Covid-19 restrictions continue to prevent driving tests from taking place.
  • The Special Criminal Court has heard in detail about how Daniel Kinahan is attempting to persuade the world he is not a crime boss.

THE WORLD 

usa-news-february-13-2020 Source: Terrence Antonio James

#USA: Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, saying many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”.

#USA: Eleven firefighters have been injured in an explosion at a hash oil factory in Los Angeles.

#SPAIN: A total of 87 coronavirus deaths over a 24-hour period were confirmed in Spain today, the first time in two months that the daily toll has dropped below 100.

PARTING SHOT 

The National Famine Commemoration took place in Dublin today. 

The ceremony included military honours and a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance of all those who suffered or perished during the Famine. Wreaths were laid by Culture Minister Josepha Madigan on behalf of the Irish People and by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps on behalf of the Diplomatic Community.

Aimee Banks sang Brendan Graham’s Crucán na bPáiste and the National Anthem was performed by an Army Piper.

