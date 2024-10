NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Simon Harris and Fine Gael candidates were out early to canvass in Dublin city today. But the Taoiseach was adamant that an election was a long ways away. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

The Hezbollah media team gave access to local journalists in Lebanon to parts of Beirut most-impacted by recent shelling from Israel today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#EUROPE: The EU delayed new anti-deforestation laws by 12 months today

#MIDDLE EAST: US President Joe Biden said he would not support attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites by Israel

#LONDON: Met police say ‘no evidence’ that Private Eye editor Ian Hislop’s taxi was shot

#HOLLYWOOD: Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in son’s directorial debut

PARTING SHOT

The Irish economic watchdog yesterday warned the public that all that glistened may not be gold when it came to Budget 2025 measures. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The fall out of the announcement of Budget 2025 was clear in news coverage today as restaurants, people on waiting lists, vape users, expecting parents and teachers all had questions needing answers after the dust had settled.

But what does this budget mean for the greater economic sanctity of our country? And have Government been too quick to splash the cash without thinking of the ramifications.

To answer some of those questions, Paul O’Donoghue tallied out all the outstanding concerns that economists could have when looking at yesterday’s package.

Have a read of his analysis piece for yourself.