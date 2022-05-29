Here's what happened today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Lebanon to mark to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Source: Government Information Services

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Irish troops in Lebanon to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Business owners and publicans along a busy city centre street in Dublin spoke of staff being attacked, threatened and intimidated due to a surge in drug use and drug-related violence in the area

and drug-related violence in the area Lengthy queues in Dublin Airport resulted in warnings that passengers may miss their flights, with operator DAA conceding that there were not enough security lanes open in the morning

open in the morning A new poll showed that Sinn Féin is still the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland

is still the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland Gardaí appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kyle Donnelly, who has been missing since Friday

WORLD

People wait to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Ukraine Source: Andriy Andriyenko/AP

#PARIS: Liverpool FC called for a formal investigation into what led to large numbers of the club’s fans being stuck outside the perimeter fence for up to three hours before kick-off at the Champions League final in Stade de France

#UK: ​​Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after Brexit

#UKRAINE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first trip to the country’s war-torn east since the launch of Moscow’s invasion

#VATICAN: Pope Francis announced that he will this summer elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal

#NEPAL: A small plane flying on a popular tourist route with 22 people on board is missing in Nepalese mountains

PARTING SHOT

In a Voices column, Eilis Barry writes that while equality in Ireland has come a long way in recent times, we still have a long way to go before we can deliver on the Constitution’s promise to hold all citizens equal before the law.

“Despite the extent of the discrimination being experienced by LGBTQI+ people, claims brought under the equality legislation are decreasing. This raises serious questions as to whether existing equality rights are sufficient and enforceable.”