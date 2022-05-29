#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 29 May 2022
Here's what happened today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 29 May 2022, 7:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

unnamed Taoiseach Micheál Martin in Lebanon to mark to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers. Source: Government Information Services

  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited Irish troops in Lebanon to mark International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.
  • Business owners and publicans along a busy city centre street in Dublin spoke of staff being attacked, threatened and intimidated due to a surge in drug use and drug-related violence in the area
  • Lengthy queues in Dublin Airport resulted in warnings that passengers may miss their flights, with operator DAA conceding that there were not enough security lanes open in the morning
  • A new poll showed that Sinn Féin is still the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland
  • Gardaí appealed for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Kyle Donnelly, who has been missing since Friday

WORLD

download People wait to receive humanitarian aid in Kramatorsk, Ukraine Source: Andriy Andriyenko/AP
#PARIS: Liverpool FC called for a formal investigation into what led to large numbers of the club’s fans being stuck outside the perimeter fence for up to three hours before kick-off at the Champions League final in Stade de France

#UK: ​​Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly make an announcement that could pave the way for increased use of imperial measurements after Brexit

#UKRAINE: Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first trip to the country’s war-torn east since the launch of Moscow’s invasion

#VATICAN: Pope Francis announced that he will this summer elevate 21 churchmen to the rank of cardinal

#NEPAL: A small plane flying on a popular tourist route with 22 people on board is missing in Nepalese mountains

PARTING SHOT

In a Voices column, Eilis Barry writes that while equality in Ireland has come a long way in recent times, we still have a long way to go before we can deliver on the Constitution’s promise to hold all citizens equal before the law.

“Despite the extent of the discrimination being experienced by LGBTQI+ people, claims brought under the equality legislation are decreasing. This raises serious questions as to whether existing equality rights are sufficient and enforceable.”

Emer Moreau
