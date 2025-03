NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People enjoying the spring sunshine in Dublin today. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews / RollingNews

INTERNATIONAL

Donald Trump addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington in the early hours of this morning. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE WAR France’s Emmanuel Macron is mulling a joint visit to Washington alongside Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

#GREENLAND Its prime minister declared “Greenland is ours” and cannot be taken or bought, in defiance of US President Donald Trump’s latest comments that the US will acquire the territory “one way or another”.

#BRAT AWARDSSabrina Carpenter has learned about the UK’s TV watershed after 825 complaints were filed with regulator Ofcom about her and Charli XCX at Brit Awards.

Advertisement

PARTING SHOT

The inside of Peter's Pub. Daft Daft

One of Dublin’s best-known pubs, Peter’s Pub, has been put up for sale for €4.25 million.

Located on the corner of Johnson Place at the end of South William Street, it’s a short walk from Grafton Street and St Stephen’s Green.

The premises has been a pub since the 1700s and has been run as Peter’s Pub by Enda Keogh for nearly 50 years. The publican is now set to retire.

“It’s one of those unique units that’s left in the city that where there’s no TV, there’s none of that sort of thing, you just go in and you converse. That’s what people like about it,” Tony Morrissey, who is handling the sale on behalf of Lisney, told The Journal’s Jane Moore.

Further details on the sale can be found here.