Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Meabh Mulligan with a placard outside the Cobblestown pub in Dublin during a protest to save the pub. Source: Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Robert Durst, the property tycoon who is set to face an indictment over his ex-wife's death. Photo: AP Source: Robyn Beck

#AUSTRIA: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.

#UK: A novel phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard.

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan ahead of a meeting with an American delegation.

#NEW YORK: A prosecutor is to seek an indictment against property tycoon Robert Durst over the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.

PARTING SHOT

Callum Robinson, the Irish international who drew much attention as he revealed his unvaccinated status to the nation, became the star in the team’s performance against Azerbaijan this evening in Baku.

“Callum Robinson began the week by attracting the attention of the world and ended it by bending this game entirely to his will,” writes Gavin Cooney at The 42.