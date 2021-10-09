Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Hundreds of protesters gathered in Dublin this afternoon to protest against proposed developments at the Cobblestone pub in Smithfield and Merchant’s Arch in Temple Bar.
- Health officials confirmed 1,940 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
- The Minister for Health told a medical conference he wants a new Slaintecare contract for consultants to be agreed “within weeks.”
- A man was charged in relation to the seizure of cannabis with an estimated street value of €1.18 million in Kilkenny.
- RTÉ spent more than €1 million advertising the TV licence fee on its own television, radio and online channels in the past three years, according to new figures.
- A burst watermain affecting homes and businesses in south Dublin and the city centre was repaired today.
INTERNATIONAL
#AUSTRIA: Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said that he plans to step down in an effort to defuse a government crisis triggered by prosecutors’ announcement that he is a target of a corruption investigation.
#UK: A novel phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard.
#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban have ruled out cooperation with the US to contain extremist groups in Afghanistan ahead of a meeting with an American delegation.
#NEW YORK: A prosecutor is to seek an indictment against property tycoon Robert Durst over the death of his former wife, Kathie Durst, who disappeared in 1982.
PARTING SHOT
Callum Robinson, the Irish international who drew much attention as he revealed his unvaccinated status to the nation, became the star in the team’s performance against Azerbaijan this evening in Baku.
“Callum Robinson began the week by attracting the attention of the world and ended it by bending this game entirely to his will,” writes Gavin Cooney at The 42.
