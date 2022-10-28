Celebrations at RDS as Ireland's tidiest towns of 2022 revealed

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TRIM IN CO Meath has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022.
The town was awarded the top prize at the annual Tidy Towns ceremony today, the first in-person event since 2019.
Trim was also awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town of this year.
The winner of the SuperValu Tidy Towns competition 2022 is… TRIM CO.MEATH 🎉 🎊 #supervalutidytowns22 #OurRuralFuture pic.twitter.com/9OriPlrWLU— Heather Humphreys (@HHumphreysFG) October 28, 2022
“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion.
“The level of competition was extremely high this year with the third highest number of entries ever recorded.
The Tidiest Small Town award went to Clonakilty, Co Cork.
Rosscarbery in Co Cork was awarded Ireland’s tidiest village.
Well done to Rosscarbery, Co Cork Ireland's Tidiest Village 2022! Great achievement #SuperValuTidyTowns22 #OurRuralFuture .@HHumphreysFG @LocalGovIre @SuperValuIRL @CorkCoCo pic.twitter.com/yURWQlgIsb— Department of Rural and Community Development (@DeptRCD) October 28, 2022
The Tidiest Urban Centre of 2022 was Ennis, Co Clare. Ennis was awarded the top prize at last year’s awards.
The competition has been in existence since 1958.
Humphreys said: “I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of TidyTowns volunteers across the country.
“The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.”
Humphreys also announced SuperValu will continue to sponsor the competition following the expiry of its current agreement with Tidy Towns and her department.
“Following a competitive process to secure a funding partner for the competition, it gives me great pleasure to announce today that negotiations have commenced with SuperValu as the preferred bidder to partner with the Department of Rural and Community Development to administer the competition out to 2027.”
Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “On behalf of SuperValu, I would like to congratulate Trim for being named Ireland’s tidiest town for 2022, fifty years since the town first won the competition in 1972. It’s a wonderful achievement and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the committee and team of volunteers involved.
“It’s also important to acknowledge the extraordinary achievement and efforts of the category winners.
“This year marked another milestone year for the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, with a record 1,000 groups engaging in the competition, and an incredible 882 entries.”
