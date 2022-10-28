Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 28 October 2022
Advertisement

Celebrations at RDS as Ireland's tidiest towns of 2022 revealed

The awards were presented in person for the first time since 2019.

10 minutes ago 2,414 Views 0 Comments
The Rosscarbery Tidy Towns committee celebrates on stage after being awarded Tidiest Village of 2022
The Rosscarbery Tidy Towns committee celebrates on stage after being awarded Tidiest Village of 2022

TRIM IN CO Meath has been named Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2022.

The town was awarded the top prize at the annual Tidy Towns ceremony today, the first in-person event since 2019.

Trim was also awarded Ireland’s Tidiest Large Town of this year.


Announcing Trim as the overall winners, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys said: “This is a moment of great pride for Trim and indeed the wider county of Meath. Having first entered the competition in 1959, Trim today continues to showcase all that is good about community and volunteerism.

“I have no doubt that the TidyTowns Group in Trim will receive a warm and deserving homecoming as they celebrate this wonderful occasion.

“The level of competition was extremely high this year with the third highest number of entries ever recorded.

Screenshot 2022-10-28 at 12.52.29 Trim's Tidy Towns committee accepting their award

The Tidiest Small Town award went to Clonakilty, Co Cork.

Rosscarbery in Co Cork was awarded Ireland’s tidiest village.

The Tidiest Urban Centre of 2022 was Ennis, Co Clare. Ennis was awarded the top prize at last year’s awards.

The competition has been in existence since 1958.

Humphreys said: “I want to pay tribute to all the winners today but, above all, I want to say a huge thank you to the thousands of TidyTowns volunteers across the country.

“The time and effort that you put in to making your town or village a better place says so much about your commitment and dedication to your community.”

Humphreys also announced SuperValu will continue to sponsor the competition following the expiry of its current agreement with Tidy Towns and her department.

“Following a competitive process to secure a funding partner for the competition, it gives me great pleasure to announce today that negotiations have commenced with SuperValu as the preferred bidder to partner with the Department of Rural and Community Development to administer the competition out to 2027.”

Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “On behalf of SuperValu, I would like to congratulate Trim for being named Ireland’s tidiest town for 2022, fifty years since the town first won the competition in 1972. It’s a wonderful achievement and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the committee and team of volunteers involved.

“It’s also important to acknowledge the extraordinary achievement and efforts of the category winners.

“This year marked another milestone year for the SuperValu TidyTowns competition, with a record 1,000 groups engaging in the competition, and an incredible 882 entries.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
@emermoreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie