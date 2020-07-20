This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TikTok says Chinese government does not have access to its users' data

TikTok head of public policy for Europe told the BBC: “It’s completely false.”

By Press Association Monday 20 Jul 2020, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,988 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5154389
Image: Debarchan Chatterjee via PA Images
Image: Debarchan Chatterjee via PA Images

SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT TikTok has insisted that the Chinese communist party does not have access to the personal information of its users.

Asked about such claims, TikTok head of public policy for Europe, Theo Bertram, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

“It’s completely false.

TikTok is not available in China. TikTok data is stored in the US.
TikTok is a company incorporated in the US.

“There is zero truth to the accusations that the Chinese state has access to TikTok users’ data.”

Bertram also addressed rumours that a decision to locate TikTok’s headquarters in the UK have been cast into doubt due to pressure exerted by the US.

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance has been in discussions with officials from the Department for International Trade and No 10 to establish a worldwide base in Britain, creating 3,000 jobs.

But The Sunday Times reported yesterday that ByteDance has made the decision to suspended those negotiations due to the “wider geopolitical context”.

It comes after the UK ordered telecoms firms to strip Huawei equipment out of 5G networks by 2027, based on security fears.

Chinese ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, told The Andrew Marr Show yesterday: “We are still evaluating the consequences. This is a very bad decision.”

“It is wrong for the United Kingdom to discriminate [against a] Chinese company because of pressure from the United States.”

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Press Association

