Zero reported deaths yesterday, and cases in hospitals fall to below 300: Today's Covid-19 main points

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR called it a “significant milestone” that no deaths of people with Covid-19 was recorded yesterday for the first time since mid-March.

The last date we had no Covid-19 deaths was 21 March – over two months ago.

If further evidence was needed that the social distancing measures and lockdown restrictions are working, this morning Health Minister Simon Harris tweeted out a graph of the number of confirmed cases in Irish hospitals.

It’s fallen from a peak of almost 1,000 to less than 300.

Good morning. This is what our collective effort to suppress #Covid19 looks like. A further reduction in the number of confirmed Covid cases in Irish hospitals today. This is why we must keep following the advice & stick to the plan- it is working. It is saving lives. Thank you pic.twitter.com/bRZ8jYJQHQ — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) May 26, 2020 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) will today tell the Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 that NPHET challenged the NHI’s decision to restrict visitors to nursing homes, and hundreds of discharges were made from acute hospitals to nursing homes in the first weeks of the pandemic.

Phelim Quinn of Hiqa, HSE representatives, and officials from the Department of Justice will also appear before the committee later.

There have been a total of 1,606 deaths, and 24,698 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Children’s Rights Alliance is asking for measures to be put in place for children during the summer months, amid concerns that young people may “disengage” from education.

An outbreak of the mumps in Ireland has significantly declined due to restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has said.

Solicitors have voiced their concerns at being unable to speak to clients in custody while maintaining social distancing.

Trade union Siptu has called on employers in the contract cleaning sector to honour a 40 cent-per-hour pay increase for cleaners that they say has been agreed upon but not implemented.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings said he drove to Durham in late March due to fears over a lack of childcare in London and concerns about his family’s safety.

Michael Gove said that he has on occasion driven to test his eyesight, in an interview with LBC which doesn’t make it clear if he’s joking or not.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was unable to visit his dying mother in her final weeks because he obeyed coronavirus restrictions against visiting care homes.

The World Health Organization has temporarily suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloriquine as a potential treatment for Covid-19 as a precautionary measure.