Scheme to conserve historical shopfronts given Irish language funding boost

The funding was launched at the traditional Oifig an Phoist on Dublin's Usher’s Quay. Source: Shutterstock

FUNDING TO SUPPORT the conservation of traditional Irish-language shopfronts has been launched.

The €100,000 pool of money was announced today as a top-up to a general historic shopfronts fund, which was announced as part of a built heritage scheme last week.

Works to refurbish and conserve traditional shop facades, windows and signage are eligible for the scheme, which is open to buildings across the country.

Today’s announcement broadens the historical shopfront scheme, which is open to signs that aren't in Irish. Source: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

Announcing the fresh tranche of funding, heritage minister Malcolm Noonan said it was an effort to promote traditional Irish shopfronts using the Irish language.

“My Department is always on the lookout for ways to increase the visibility of the Irish language and what better way to do that than by supporting the restoration of historic shop fronts in the Irish language to their former glory,” the Green Party politician said.

Traditional shopfronts are a rich part of our built environment and help to connect us to past generations.

In order to qualify for the money structures must be included, or eligible for inclusion, in the Record of Protected Structures of their local authority.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The funding will be made available under the historic shopfronts stream of the Historic Structures Fund. Source: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

The funding was launched at the traditional Oifig an Phoist on Usher’s Quay in Dublin city centre today.

The post office is an example of what the fund is seeking to preserve. Dating from around 1720, the building is the last Georgian house remaining on Usher’s Quay. Its shopfront dates from the early 1840s and it became a post office in the early 1900s.

Applications for the fund are open until 29 January 2021. Owners of eligible businesses and buildings can find out more here and on the website of their local authority.