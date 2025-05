TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a Monaghan man who died suddenly while holidaying in Portugal.

It is understood Dylan McCahey (25) died while in Portugal on Saturday, 17 May.

In a statement The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade say they are aware of the case and are providing consular assistance.

The Magheracloone native was well known and very popular in his wider community. He was a past pupil of the Patrician High School in Monaghan and a Biological and Medical Sciences graduate of NUI Maynooth.

In a post on social media, his cousin Fergal McCahey said: ‘’There are no words to describe this…heartbroken. Go Raibh Suaimhneas Sioai Air’’.

Paying tribute, one of Dylan’s former teachers said: ‘’I was heartbroken to hear of your loss.

“I had the privilege of teaching Dylan and remember him as a truly bright, kind-hearted and thoughtful pupil. Thinking of you all during this incredibly difficult time.

“He has touched many lives and will be deeply missed’.”

Tributes and condolences have been pouring in for the young man.

One person described him as one of life’s true gentlemen. Another said he was a wonderful young man with a great personality. A friend of his said online that Dylan always made him laugh and always had a smile on his face.

Dylan is survived by his parents PJ and Geraldine, his brother Alan and his sister Caitlin. No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.