TWELVE POLICE OFFICERS were injured over the weekend while arresting a man in Co Armagh.

PSNI officers were responding to a call for assistance arising from a domestic assault report in Lurgan in the early hours of Saturday, 11 May.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man “began to lash out” at officers while they were arresting him on suspicion of common assault.

The spokesperson said he landed kicks on the officers legs, and also punched and spat at them, as well as attempting to headbutt them.

The behaviour is said to have “continued for some time”, with assaults also launched to the custody sergeant and civilian detention officers on arrival at Banbridge Custody Suite.

In total, 18 police officers and staff were injured during the course of their duties in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area over the weekend.

These 18 people were assaulted during the three separate arrests of three men – two of these men have been charged to court, while one has been released on police bail to allow for further investigations.

The impacted officers felt well enough to remain on duty and have since received welfare support and

PSNI Chief Inspector Brendan Green condemned the attacks and described them as “shameful and unacceptable”.

He added: “While we come to work knowing we could be faced with difficult and dangerous situations, it is completely unacceptable that our officers should be assaulted and verbally berated in the most shocking ways for simply doing their jobs.

“It highlights our message that all assaults on emergency service workers – be that a nurse, doctor, paramedic or police officer – are serious offences and there are serious consequences.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.”