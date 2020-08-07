Two men arrested over €3 million heroin seizure charged and to appear in court

TWO MEN ARRESTED following the seizure of €3 million worth of heroin in Dublin have been charged.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are due to appear before Dublin District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.

On Thursday, Revenue and gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) seized 22kg of suspected heroin, with an estimated street value of €3 million, pending confirmation, in the Dublin 15 area.

