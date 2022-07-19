UK to see hottest day on record with melting 40C temperatures predicted

The sun rising over blades of grass in London

BRITONS ARE SET to melt on the hottest UK day on record as temperatures are predicted to hit 40 degrees Celsius amid growing travel chaos.

It comes after the mercury peaked at 38.1 in Suffolk yesterday, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record, after 38.7 in Cambridge in 2019 and 38.5 in Faversham, Kent, in August 2003.

The country will sizzle at possible highs of 41 in isolated areas today, making the UK hotter than Jamaica, the Maldives and Barbados – with rail users warned of delays, cancellations and changes to train services.

Rachel Ayers, a Met Office forecaster, told the PA news agency it would be a “pretty unprecedented day”.

“The temperature will be very hot throughout the day, before rising as high as 40C, maybe even 41C in isolated spots across England during the afternoon.

“This will make it the hottest day on record and the first time we have seen temperatures as high as 40C.”

Scotland and Wales could also see their hottest days on record.

Most rail routes across England and Wales will be affected by the hot weather today, according to National Rail, with customers told only to travel if “absolutely necessary”.

Network Rail said: “There will be delays, cancellations and last-minute changes to train services due to the unprecedented record heat on those days.”

Ayers added: “There are likely to be delays on roads, with road closures, as well as possible delays and cancellations to trains and maybe issues with air travel.

“This could pose a significant health risk to those stuck on services or roads during the heat.”

Transport for London (TfL) said London’s rail network would also be running a reduced service today due to safety restrictions put into place to deal with the heat.

Elsewhere, council gritters were on stand-by to spread light dustings of sand on melting roads.

The RAC anticipated that the number of vehicle breakdowns on Monday and Tuesday could be up to a fifth higher than normal.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has a high pollution alert in place in the eastern parts of England and the East Midlands, meaning EU ozone pollution thresholds have been exceeded.

Emergency services and the Government have reiterated urgent warnings about the dangers of trying to keep cool after several tragedies in waterways and reservoirs during the heatwave.

There have been warnings of pressures on hospitals from the extreme temperatures, and concerns ambulance services would face rising numbers of calls as the heat peaks on Tuesday afternoon.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level 4 heat-health alert – described as an “emergency” – and the UK is under its first red extreme heat warning for a large part of England, issued by the Met Office.

People have been urged to stay inside during the hottest period of the day, between 11am and 4pm, and wear sun cream, a hat, stay in the shade and keep hydrated with water – and there are warnings about swimming in lakes, rivers and reservoirs.

There are also warnings of wildfires, with people asked not to use barbecues or leave litter that could spark fires in the countryside – while zoos and wildlife parks were closed to protect animals, staff and visitors.

Water companies have been experiencing “unprecedented peak demand”, with people encouraged to “carefully consider” their water usage and urged not to waste it.