This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TDs demand Waterford mortuary inquiry after reports indicate State cases will no longer be sent there

Media reports indicate that the concerns raised previously mean that evidence used in State cases could be contaminated.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:51 PM
46 minutes ago 1,722 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4623830
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

OPPOSITION TDS ARE calling for an investigation to be held and measures to be taken at University Hospital Waterford’s mortuary. 

It comes after reports from RTÉ and the Irish Times indicate that Gardaí have agreed not to send any more State cases to the mortuary following reports that the bodies in the mortuary were kept in substandard conditions. 

Four pathologists wrote a letter in October outlining concerns about the conditions at the hospital’s mortuary, saying that bodies had been left on trolleys in the corridors of the mortuary, leading to closed-coffin funerals, and exposing the public visiting hospitals “to the odours of a postmortem room”.

This has raised concerns with the State Pathologist’s Office that there’s the potential for the contamination of evidence, it’s been reported. 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar originally said that he wasn’t sure whether to believe the reports after no evidence was found by the hospital, but later apologised and said that he regretted his tone.

Varadkar also previously indicated that he wouldn’t be investigating the reports further.

In response to the news this evening that State cases won’t be sent to the Waterford mortuary, TDs have been demanding that further action be taken.

Waterford TD for Sinn Féin David Cullinane has said that it should never have come to this, and the Department of Health and HSE should have acted sooner.

The Hospital Group, hospital management, and the HSE knew about the dreadful conditions at the mortuary since 2004 and yet, building works have still not commenced for a new facility. 

He’s called for an independent inquiry into the mortuary and asked the Department and the HSE to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee to answer questions.

Mary Butler, Waterford TD for Fianna Fáil, has said that she has written to the chairman of the Health Committee, Dr Michael Harty, asking to invite the HSE  the Hospital Group in charge of the mortuary, and the four pathologists who originally raised concerns, to appear before the committee. 

She has also called for a full inquiry into the mortuary’s conditions “to learn from the mistakes that were made”.

Fianna Fáil’s health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly has said that instant action needs to be taken “to ensure that conditions at the hospital are in line with best practice”.

If the government needs to supply modular buildings on the hospital grounds to act as a temporary mortuary then so be it.  We can’t be left waiting for a response.  Action must be taken before the end of this week.

He said that the Taoiseach had previously suggested that Hiqa might look into the issue but the health watchdog has made it clear that it has no power to investigate mortuaries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie