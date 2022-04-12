Rain showers to clear up in time for mostly-sunny Easter weekend

RAIN AND CLOUDS over the next couple of days are expected to clear up in time for a sunny Easter weekend.

Today and Thursday are set to bring some rain and drizzle – though tomorrow is likely to be clear – before a warm and bright spell from Friday to early Sunday.

This morning’s rain is mostly affecting Munster and Leinster, with brighter intervals in the west and north of the country.

Rain or showers are expected in all areas this afternoon and evening, some with heavy rain or hail. Highest temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann forecasts mist and fog that will clear slowly in the morning and sunny spells during the day, with a few showers likely in Connacht and Ulster. It’ll be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy, starting mainly dry but with outbreaks of rain and drizzle that gradually spread eastwards across the country and highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Opening up the long weekend, Friday is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells developing after mist and fog clear.

Met Éireann says the weather on Friday will be mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Similarly, Saturday will be mostly dry with some passing showers and highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday should start off dry but with rain that develops in the west and gradually spreads across the country – though it will remain warm with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

The forecaster says Monday will be cooler with sunny spells, scattered showers, and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.