#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

Rain showers to clear up in time for mostly-sunny Easter weekend

Highest temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 14 to 18 degrees Celsius.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 11:47 AM
1 hour ago 3,539 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5736510
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RAIN AND CLOUDS over the next couple of days are expected to clear up in time for a sunny Easter weekend.

Today and Thursday are set to bring some rain and drizzle – though tomorrow is likely to be clear – before a warm and bright spell from Friday to early Sunday.

This morning’s rain is mostly affecting Munster and Leinster, with brighter intervals in the west and north of the country.

Rain or showers are expected in all areas this afternoon and evening, some with heavy rain or hail. Highest temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Met Éireann forecasts mist and fog that will clear slowly in the morning and sunny spells during the day, with a few showers likely in Connacht and Ulster. It’ll be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

Thursday should be mostly cloudy, starting mainly dry but with outbreaks of rain and drizzle that gradually spread eastwards across the country and highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees.

Opening up the long weekend, Friday is expected to be largely dry with sunny spells developing after mist and fog clear.

Met Éireann says the weather on Friday will be mild with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Similarly, Saturday will be mostly dry with some passing showers and highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday should start off dry but with rain that develops in the west and gradually spreads across the country – though it will remain warm with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

The forecaster says Monday will be cooler with sunny spells, scattered showers, and highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie