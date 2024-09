A SUMMERY WEEKEND will end with a rainy Sunday, according to the latest from Met Éireann.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly bright and warm.

However, Sunday in Leinster and Connacht will become more isolated.

The southern half of the country will be cloudier, with rain moving in from the east later in the day, turning heavy and possibly thundery at times.

The north is expected to staying dry with some sunny spells. Temperatures will reach highs of 15 to 19 degrees with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

Sunday night will bring rain in the south, slowly edging more southwards, but it will be dry across the rest of the country.

Temperatures will drop to between 7 to 12 degrees in a light northerly wind. Some patches of mist and fog may develop.

The rain will mostly clear for the new week, with Monday forecast to be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells.

Cloudier conditions and some light drizzle will move into northwestern areas through the day. Highest temperatures will be from 14 to 18 degrees with a light northerly breeze.

There’ll be showers in the north on Monday night, while it remains dry with some clear spells further south.

Tuesday is to be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers before rain arrives into the southwest later.