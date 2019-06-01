What was the length of the Burmese python found in the Wicklow Mountains? It's the week in numbers

The snake, named Sammi by rescuers, is described as “hanging in there” but it is still very uncertain as to whether she will pull through.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

20,000: The number of people who have signed a petition aimed at saving the outside beer garden and Big Blue Bus section of Dublin bar The Bernard Shaw.

327: The number of votes that separate Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan for the fifth seat in the Ireland South constituency. A full recount and recheck is now underway.

3: The number of Healy-Rae family members who were elected to Kerry County Council in the recent local elections.

41: The Dublin Bus route, which runs between Swords and Dublin City Centre via Dublin Airport, that is expected to become the capital’s first 24-hour bus service.

89: The age of Ireland’s oldest councillor, Ian McGarvey, who retained his council seat during the local elections in Donegal.

5 foot: The length of the Burmese python found abandoned in the Wicklow Mountains this week.

15%: The increase in DUI arrests (alcohol or drugs) in the first four months of the year, with cannabis being the most common illegal drug detected.

10,378: The number of homeless people recorded in state-funded emergency accommodation last month, an increase of 73 people.

€150 million: The amount of money that Fáilte Ireland has pledged to invest into the development of a number of new visitor attractions across the country.

£900,000: The estimated value of stolen empty beer kegs that were recovered by police in Northern Ireland this week.

15: The number of storeys that the Prism building in Cork City is set to be after An Bord Pleanála upheld planning permission granted by the council.

2: The number of gardaí who were requested by the French Police Directorate of International Co-operation to provide assistance to the France National Police and Gendarmerie in tourist areas of the country this summer.