What was the length of the Burmese python found in the Wicklow Mountains? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
20,000: The number of people who have signed a petition aimed at saving the outside beer garden and Big Blue Bus section of Dublin bar The Bernard Shaw.
327: The number of votes that separate Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Green Party Senator Grace O’Sullivan for the fifth seat in the Ireland South constituency. A full recount and recheck is now underway.
3: The number of Healy-Rae family members who were elected to Kerry County Council in the recent local elections.
41: The Dublin Bus route, which runs between Swords and Dublin City Centre via Dublin Airport, that is expected to become the capital’s first 24-hour bus service.
89: The age of Ireland’s oldest councillor, Ian McGarvey, who retained his council seat during the local elections in Donegal.
5 foot: The length of the Burmese python found abandoned in the Wicklow Mountains this week.
15%: The increase in DUI arrests (alcohol or drugs) in the first four months of the year, with cannabis being the most common illegal drug detected.
10,378: The number of homeless people recorded in state-funded emergency accommodation last month, an increase of 73 people.
€150 million: The amount of money that Fáilte Ireland has pledged to invest into the development of a number of new visitor attractions across the country.
£900,000: The estimated value of stolen empty beer kegs that were recovered by police in Northern Ireland this week.
15: The number of storeys that the Prism building in Cork City is set to be after An Bord Pleanála upheld planning permission granted by the council.
2: The number of gardaí who were requested by the French Police Directorate of International Co-operation to provide assistance to the France National Police and Gendarmerie in tourist areas of the country this summer.
