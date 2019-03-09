How much did one lucky winner scoop in the Lotto jackpot on Saturday? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

2: The number of grand marshals at this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin – comedians Deirdre O’Kane and Jason Byrne.

43%: The latest personal approval rating of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, down eight points from 51% last October.

300m: The distance that a two-storey fast food restaurant will be from a primary school in Skerries after Fingal County Council granted planning permission earlier this week.

740: The number of abortion pills seized by Ireland’s medicine watchdog last year.

€7,893,849: The bail that Ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn has been granted after more than three months in a detention cell in Japan.

36: The number of Dublin City Councillors who voted down proposals to allow for ‘log cabins’ in the gardens of family homes in an effort to ease the housing crisis.

155: The new bus route announced by Dublin Bus that will run from Ballymun to Bray.

8: The percentage of properties available on the market to rent which were within Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits, according to the 13th edition of the Locked Out of the Market report.

€750,000: The amount of money that Dublin City Council will need to set up a dedicated team to enforce new short-term letting rules in the city – €350,000 more than originally thought.

€2,497,727: The Lotto jackpot won by a lucky punter in Co Louth earlier this week.

22: The title of the song that Sarah McTernan will perform when she represents Ireland at this year’s Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv in May.

74: The number of new social houses that Dublin City Council built last year, with 69 of them being rapid-build modular housing.