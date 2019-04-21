'I find it hard to believe that evidence has simply vanished': The week in quotes

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The senseless murder of Lyra McKee has left a family without a beloved daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a great aunt, has left so many friends without their confident, victims in the LGBTQIA community are left without a tireless advocate and activist, and it has left me without the love of my life, the woman I was planning to grow old with. We are all poor for the loss of Lyra. Our hopes and dreams and all of her amazing potential was snuffed out by a single barbaric act. This cannot stand. Lyra’s death must not be in vain because her life was a shining light in everyone else’s life, and her legacy will live on in the light that she has left behind.

Sara Canning, partner ofjournalist Lyra McKee, speaking at a vigil the day after Lyra was shot dead during riots in Derry.

Source: PA Images

Notre Dame will be rebuilt, I hope its foundations are strong, I hope that our foundations are even stronger, but I fear they are not. If our house was falling apart, our leaders wouldn’t go on like the way they do today. You would change everything you do.

Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg addressed the European Parliament’s environment committee.

Source: PA Images

Here we have a clear case of the FAI admitting that they failed to abide by the conditions for receipt of State funding. We have had a shambolic appearance by the FAI at this committee last week at which even the most basic questions, for whatever reasons, went unanswered.

Minister Shane Ross spoke at an Oireachtas committee about the on-going controversy surrounding the FAI.

Source: PA Images

What went wrong to give rise to a situation in which children within the Church of Jesus Christ were not cared for with scrupulous dignity, whether in life or in death? I find it hard to believe that evidence has simply vanished and that no one can remember.

Archbishop Diarmuid Martin’s reaction to the publication of the interim report by the Commission of Investigation on Mother and Baby Homes.

Source: PA Images

At the heart of our history, we’ve built cities, ports, churches. Lots have burned, destroyed by war, revolution, the faults of men. Each time we rebuilt them, our history never stops and that we will always have trials to overcome.

French president Emmanuel Macron on rebuilding the Notre Dame cathedral.

Source: OCO

The rules are very strict. The worst is that you are not allowed to have friends in your room. They just expect you to sit on your own. And not being allowed to be anywhere without your mam, you’re not even allowed to sit in the room for 10 minutes by yourself. I know it has safety issues but nothing is going to happen… If we break the rules we will get kicked out. It’s like a prison… it’s just horrible.

A note from a ten-year-old girl on what it’s like living in family hub.

Source: PA Images

You’re damn right I did, but you can’t copyright a word.

Peter Wilding, former media director of the UK’s Conservative Party and former advisor to then-British Prime Minister David Cameron, on coining the word Brexit.

I am not an expert in the cultivation of cannabis – medicinal or otherwise – so I am not sure how well it would grow in Ireland.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on growing cannabis in Ireland.