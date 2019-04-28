'Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get us to this point?': The week in quotes

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

God gave the world the most precious gift, God gave us Lyra. What we didn’t know was that we wouldn’t have her for long.

Nichola Corner speaking at the funeral of her sister Lyra McKee.

I commend our political leaders for standing together in Creggan on Good Friday. I am, however, left with a question: Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman, with her whole life in front of her, to get us to this point?

Fr Martin Magill, speaking at Lyra’s funeral.

The scale of the trolley crisis is already demoralising enough for the living, this type of practice must not be the norm for the dead too.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly on the “horrifying” reports that dead bodies were left on trolleys in corridors ”due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities” in University Hospital Waterford.

Know that I am not responsible for what I say during the press conference in London and what influence it will have on your personality and your business. Greetings, Sir Mo.

A text message Mo Farah (above) sent to Haile Gebrselassie, as the two athletics icons became embroiled in a bitter row.

Home rearing has become predominantly associated with women. We need to change that culture.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty on a new welfare payment for new parents.

People are threatening to burn down my house. People are saying, ‘we’re gonna chop you and your kids up and put you in a bag’.

Kennel owner Paddy Cullen on threats he received after images were posted online of how he bundled up a dog who died of the Parvo virus.

There’s no pamphlet on how to become blind.

Former Tipperary hurler Peter Ryan spoke to The42 about his battle with blindness and becoming a paralympian.