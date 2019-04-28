This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 28 April, 2019
'Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman to get us to this point?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 28 Apr 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,442 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4607658
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Lyra McKee funeral Source: PA Wire/PA Images

God gave the world the most precious gift, God gave us Lyra. What we didn’t know was that we wouldn’t have her for long.

Nichola Corner speaking at the funeral of her sister Lyra McKee.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

I commend our political leaders for standing together in Creggan on Good Friday. I am, however, left with a question: Why in God’s name does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman, with her whole life in front of her, to get us to this point?

Fr Martin Magill, speaking at Lyra’s funeral.

PastedImage-66194 Source: Google Maps

The scale of the trolley crisis is already demoralising enough for the living, this type of practice must not be the norm for the dead too.

Labour Party Health spokesperson Alan Kelly on the “horrifying” reports that dead bodies were left on trolleys in corridors ”due to inadequate body storage and refrigeration facilities” in University Hospital Waterford.

London Marathon Press Conference in London, UK - 24 Apr 2019 Source: PA Images

Know that I am not responsible for what I say during the press conference in London and what influence it will have on your personality and your business. Greetings, Sir Mo.

A text message Mo Farah (above) sent to Haile Gebrselassie, as the two athletics icons became embroiled in a bitter row.

CervicalCheck programme Source: PA Images

Home rearing has become predominantly associated with women. We need to change that culture.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection Regina Doherty on a new welfare payment for new parents.

download (2)

People are threatening to burn down my house. People are saying, ‘we’re gonna chop you and your kids up and put you in a bag’.

Kennel owner Paddy Cullen on threats he received after images were posted online of how he bundled up a dog who died of the Parvo virus.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

There’s no pamphlet on how to become blind.
Former Tipperary hurler Peter Ryan spoke to The42 about his battle with blindness and becoming a paralympian.

