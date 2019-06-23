There's never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been': The week in quotes

We are here to celebrate Valerie’s wonderful life not to remember the horrific circumstances of her violent death. The name Valerie means strong and valiant. As you all know Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person. It was her calling both at work and at home throughout her life.

The brother of Valerie French-Kilroy speaking at her funeral this week.

Given the mortality and severe morbidity that has already occurred, we have major concerns regarding our ability to contain further risks and our ability to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of babies admitted to the Rotunda.

The words of Fergal Malone, Master of the Rotunda hospital, in a memo obtained under Freedom of Information during an investigation by Noteworthy.

Basically we’re the people behind the scenes that are never taken into account. When people come into hospitals they don’t realise the process.

Jackie Cooke, who works at Tallaght Hospital and was one of the heakthcare workers who was due to strike on Thursday before the action was called.

I think the British people are thoroughly fed up.

Frontrunner to be the UK’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson.

We declare that we are not looking for war but we are ready to respond to any declaration of war.

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, on heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

There’s never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been.

US president Donald Trump.

It is a matter of fact that female pilots have terminated their pregnancies when they were in this arrangement, that is an absolute fact. They have a choice – you terminate your employment, under this type of employment, or you terminate your pregnancy. You can’t have both.

Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, told an Oireachtas committee that female pilots in bogus self-employment have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies because they may not have a job when they return.