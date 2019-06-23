This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

There's never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 6:30 PM
38 minutes ago 3,764 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4691905
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

val-29-2-2

We are here to celebrate Valerie’s wonderful life not to remember the horrific circumstances of her violent death. The name Valerie means strong and valiant. As you all know Valerie was an immensely caring and loving person. It was her calling both at work and at home throughout her life.

The brother of Valerie French-Kilroy speaking at her funeral this week.

shutterstock_1425684539 Source: Shutterstock

Given the mortality and severe morbidity that has already occurred, we have major concerns regarding our ability to contain further risks and our ability to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of babies admitted to the Rotunda.

The words of Fergal Malone, Master of the Rotunda hospital, in a memo obtained under Freedom of Information during an investigation by Noteworthy.

Hospital Stock Source: /PA Images

Basically we’re the people behind the scenes that are never taken into account. When people come into hospitals they don’t realise the process.

Jackie Cooke, who works at Tallaght Hospital and was one of the heakthcare workers who was due to strike on Thursday before the action was called.

Tory leadership race Source: PA Images

I think the British people are thoroughly fed up.

Frontrunner to be the UK’s next prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Iran Persian Gulf Tensions Source: PA Images

We declare that we are not looking for war but we are ready to respond to any declaration of war.

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, on heightened tensions between Iran and the United States.

President Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Oval Office Source: PA Images

There’s never been a time in the history of our country where somebody was so mistreated as I have been.

US president Donald Trump.

download

It is a matter of fact that female pilots have terminated their pregnancies when they were in this arrangement, that is an absolute fact. They have a choice – you terminate your employment, under this type of employment, or you terminate your pregnancy. You can’t have both.

Evan Cullen, president of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, told an Oireachtas committee that female pilots in bogus self-employment have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies because they may not have a job when they return.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie