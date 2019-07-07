'The deputy reminds me of one of those parish priests': The week in quotes

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Organisationally and structurally, I’ve never seen anything quite as wrong as this was from top to bottom.

Dr Gabriel Scally, speaking before an Oireachtas committee about the CervicalCheck programme.

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

On each of several occasions over the years, we have observed multiple bodies lying on trolleys in the corridor.

Bodies were stored on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) years before issues at the facility arose last December, Deputy State Pathologist Dr Michael Curtis claimed in a letter sent to government officials in May.

Source: John Stillwell

We know the Irish. If you vacillate, they’ll push you around; if you stand up to them, they will start to take you seriously.

The DUP’s Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson, speaking to BBC Radio 4.

The cuts to allowances and the failure to recognise the working time of members of the Defence Forces as a resource has resulted in the early departure of thousands of good men and women who were simply forced to leave for economic reasons. The defence organisation will regrettably take a long time to recover from these losses.

PDFORRA general secretary Gerald Guinan on the difficulties the Defence Forces face with staff retention.

Source: PA Images

We will always be the people who defeated a tyrant, crossed a continent, harnessed science, took to the skies, and soared into the heavens, because we will never forget that we are Americans, and the future belongs to us.

US President Donald Trump, speaking during 4th of July celebrations.

There is a pattern consistent throughout history of oppressed people turning on the oppressors. Slaves against their owners, the peasantry against the feudal barons, colonies – Mr Verhofstaft – against their empires, and that is why Britain is leaving.And it doesn’t matter which language you use, we are going and we are glad to be going

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe was criticised for remarks that compared the UK leaving the European Union to “slaves” rising up “against their owners”.

Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The deputy reminds me of one of those parish priests who preaches from the altar telling us to avoid sin while secretly going behind the altar and engaging in any amount of sin himself.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar apologised for this remark to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.