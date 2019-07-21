This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Why don't they go back?': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

Trump Source: PA Images

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

Two tweets from president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, which were widely condemned as racist.

UPI 20190715 Source: UPI/PA Images

You’re right, Mr President – you don’t have a racist bone in your body. You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest.

Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, one of the four US Congresswomen Trump was referring to in his tweet, his back at Trump’s claims that he wasn’t being racist.

Dismissal and appointment of defence ministers Source: PA Images

The task ahead of us humbles me. It’s a big responsibility and my work starts now. My message to all of you is let us work together constructively, because the endeavour is a united and strong Europe.

German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen was elected as president of the European Commission.

00028737_28737_28737 Source: RollingNews.ie

His vocation was to lift the gloom of the nation and to lift the gloom of the people who came to see him.

Father Brian D’Arcy at the funeral of Brendan Grace.

Lisa Smith Source: Getty

In a year or two, people forget things, in three years, four. New generations come, new life comes, new things happen and people forget.

Lisa Smith, originally from Co Louth and who travelled to the Middle East to join the Islamic State, spoke to RTÉ’s Primetime about her potential return to Ireland.

shutterstock_763298764 Source: Shutterstock

The whole sector is an absolute basket case in terms of the total absence of regulations, the total absence of enforcement of the legislation as it stands and the zero protections for vulnerable people.

Barry Grant, the CEO of Problem Gambling Ireland, reacting to an investigation by Noteworthy which that despite a recent crackdown, gaming operators continue to openly flout bans in many parts of the country.

santina-cawley-mother-2 Source: Virgin Media News

I want justice because I will never rest until I get justice, how could you rest? How could the baby rest?

Bridget O’Donoghue, the mother of toddler Santina Cawley who died in Cork earlier this month, says she won’t rest until she gets justice for her two-year-old daughter’s death.

UT: 'State of the Union' Premiere at Sundance Film Festival Source: PA Images

Congratulations to all the 2019 Emmy nominees. Especially me. I’m particularly pleased for me.

Irish actor Chris O’Dowd on receiving an Emmy nomination.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

