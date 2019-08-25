This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'You don’t wake up one day and decide to become a serial killer': The week in quotes

Here’s what was said and who said what this week.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 6:30 PM
13 minutes ago
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

beaumont-hospital-honour-your-heroes-2019-05 Source: Robbie Reynolds

I couldn’t hear, I couldn’t see, I couldn’t speak, I couldn’t eat. I was just in a locked-in syndrome type of thing.

Elaine Muldoon (centre) described her experience with Guillain-Barré Syndrome for the Honour Your Heroes event.

gary-ray-bowles Source: PA Images

I never wanted this to be my life. You don’t wake up one day and decide to become a serial killer.

Part of the final written statement of Gary Ray Bowles, a serial killer who was executed in Florida this week.

U.S.-WASHINGTON D.C.-TRUMP-BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP Source: PA Images

We are winning against China. They want to make a deal. It’s got to be a deal that’s good for the United States. They want to make a deal. Probably we will make a deal. Somebody had to do it. I am the chosen one. Somebody had to do it. So I’m taking on China. I’m taking on China on trade. And do you know what? We’re winning.

President of the United States Donald Trump on the country’s trade war with China.

Source: Nine News Australia/YouTube

His Royal Highness deplores the exploitation of any human being and the suggestion he would condone, participate in or encourage any such behaviour is abhorrent.

A statement from Buckingham Palace after a video surfaced purportedly showing Britain’s Prince Andrew at the home of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Michael Gove visit to Northern Ireland Source: PA Images

It’s certainly the case there will be some bumps in the road, some element of disruption in the event of no-deal.

UK minister Michael Gove commenting on secret leaked plans predicting price hikes and shortages of food, fuel, medicines, and even water in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

northern-ireland-power-sharing Source: PA Images

People who claim that there can be some side deal between Britain and Ireland that can solve the border issues don’t understand how international trade works.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney on the range of suggestions from London as to how to overcome the backstop impasse.

Source: Bloomberg TicToc/YouTube

Thankfully, the time where you buy and sell other countries and populations is over. Let’s leave it there.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Trump’s proposal to buy Greenland.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

