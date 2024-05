A MIX OF sunny spells and showers is in store for most tomorrow, though the weather will pick up on Sunday and into the new week.

After a mostly dry night, mist and fog will clear on Saturday morning to leave behind a day of sunny spells and scattered showers.

Met Éireann forecasts that these showers will be most frequent in the east and south, with some heavy downpours possible.

There’ll be highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, though cooler across the north and in north Connacht.

Advertisement

Any remaining showers will ease on Saturday night and skies will clear, with overnight temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

The rain will mostly clear on Sunday, with a mostly dry day with good spells of sunshine.

However, a few showers will develop in the afternoon across the midlands and south with highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

The mostly dry weather will continue into Sunday night, with any showers clearing early on, though a few patches of mist and fog may develop with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

It’ll then be a warm start to the new week, with long spells of sunshine on Monday and highest temperatures of 19 to 22 degrees, though showers will break out in some areas in the afternoon and the possibility of some thunderstorms in the evening.

These showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, which will be mostly cloudy with long spells of rain, and possibly some heavy and thundery downpours and temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees.