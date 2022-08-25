Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 25 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

opera in the open 681 Dublin City Council’s annual ‘Opera in the Open’ lunchtime concert ‘Tosca’ by Puccini Source: Sam Boal

International

the-retroville-district-after-the-bombings-kyiv The Retroville district in Kyiv Source: Thomas Morel-Fort

#SHINZO ABE The head of  Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation today after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.

#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.

#SEWAGE The European Commission is set to respond to complaints from MEPs about British sewage allegedly being poured into waters shared with the EU with the potential to affect several countries, including Ireland.

Parting Shot

Just a day after Ukraine celebrated its 31st independence day, Latvia has knocked over a 80 metre-tall Soviet-era World War II memorial, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany.

The massive tower was seen by some Latvians as a symbol of Soviet occupation, while some ethnic Russians had rallied to save the memorial.

