Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#SHINZO ABE The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation today after an investigation into security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last month.
#UKRAINE Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to increase the size of Russia’s armed forces from 1.9 million to 2.04 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.
#SEWAGE The European Commission is set to respond to complaints from MEPs about British sewage allegedly being poured into waters shared with the EU with the potential to affect several countries, including Ireland.
Just a day after Ukraine celebrated its 31st independence day, Latvia has knocked over a 80 metre-tall Soviet-era World War II memorial, commemorating the victory over Nazi Germany.
The massive tower was seen by some Latvians as a symbol of Soviet occupation, while some ethnic Russians had rallied to save the memorial.
Šodien, 25. augustā, situācija Uzvaras parkā esošā obeliska demontāžas laikā vērtējama kā mierīga un bez būtiskiem starpgadījumiem. Ir fiksēti atsevišķi pārkāpumi, kuri ātri novērsti. Aizturētas četras personas. Plašāk lasiet: https://t.co/IZCZsHH3UO— Valsts policija (@Valsts_policija) August 25, 2022
*VP video no notikuma vietas: pic.twitter.com/ZvDNqfJ3h0
