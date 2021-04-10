Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Snow gathers on top of Lugnaquilla in Wicklow Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A woman lays flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#PRINCE PHILIP April 17 has been set as the date for the funeral of Prince Philip, with commemorations taking place across the UK today.

#NIKKI GRAHAME Reality star and former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame has died aged 38.

#MYANMAR The US has called on the UN Security Council to act and put pressure on the military junta to restore democracy to Myanmar.

PARTING SHOT

With the news of Shay Healy’s passing today, it seems fitting to return to a performance of one of his most well-known songs, “What’s Another Year”.

The song was first made famous by Johnny Logan, who sang it during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 and ended up winning outright.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The song was both written and composed by Shay Healy and it was Ireland’s second victory in the song contest.

Comments are turned off for legal reasons.