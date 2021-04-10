Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Shay Healy, Eurovision-winning songwriter and RTÉ broadcaster, has died aged 78
- A Forbes article about Stripe brothers Patrick and John Collison has been removed after it labelled Limerick “stab city”.
- An additional 16 countries, including the US, Italy, France and Belgium, have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list by the government.
- Trinity College has elected Professor Linda Doyle to be the first female provost of the university in its 429-year history.
- Three 14-year-old boys were arrested in Belfast after another night of unrest in Northern Ireland.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has called on political leaders to ensure that there is not a “spiral back” to sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland after days of violence.
- Calls have been made for GAA officials to stop giving character references in rape trials.
- 14 deaths and 455 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed this evening by NPHET
INTERNATIONAL
#PRINCE PHILIP April 17 has been set as the date for the funeral of Prince Philip, with commemorations taking place across the UK today.
#NIKKI GRAHAME Reality star and former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame has died aged 38.
#MYANMAR The US has called on the UN Security Council to act and put pressure on the military junta to restore democracy to Myanmar.
PARTING SHOT
With the news of Shay Healy’s passing today, it seems fitting to return to a performance of one of his most well-known songs, “What’s Another Year”.
The song was first made famous by Johnny Logan, who sang it during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 and ended up winning outright.
The song was both written and composed by Shay Healy and it was Ireland’s second victory in the song contest.
