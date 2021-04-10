#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Saturday 10 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 10 Apr 2021, 7:55 PM
32 minutes ago 1,077 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5406127

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

SNOW ON THE LUG 1L2A6255 Snow gathers on top of Lugnaquilla in Wicklow Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

tribute-to-prince-philip-in-london-uk-09-apr-2021 A woman lays flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#PRINCE PHILIP April 17 has been set as the date for the funeral of Prince Philip, with commemorations taking place across the UK today.

#NIKKI GRAHAME Reality star and former Big Brother contestant Nikki Grahame has died aged 38.

#MYANMAR The US has called on the UN Security Council to act and put pressure on the military junta to restore democracy to Myanmar.

PARTING SHOT

With the news of Shay Healy’s passing today, it seems fitting to return to a performance of one of his most well-known songs, “What’s Another Year”. 

The song was first made famous by Johnny Logan, who sang it during the Eurovision Song Contest in 1980 and ended up winning outright.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The song was both written and composed by Shay Healy and it was Ireland’s second victory in the song contest.

Comments are turned off for legal reasons.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie