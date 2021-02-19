#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Friday 19 Feb 2021, 8:50 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Source: AP/PA Images

#COVAX The EU is set to double its funding to the COVAX programme, to €1 billion. US President Joe Biden is expected to pledge €4 billion to the programme.

#PFIZER An Israeli study has found that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is up to 85% effective after just one dose

#HARRY & MEGHAN have confirmed that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family, Buckingham Palace announced earlier today.

PARTING SHOT

With NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landing on Mars yesterday, the space agency has started to share photos of the red planet.

You’ll be able to keep track of the rover and its movements on this website, where you can follow along as Perseverance travels across the red planet.

Tadgh McNally
