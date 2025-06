NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Temperatures soared right across the country today, and this weekend will be no different. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A man is evacuated by an Israeli emergency team after an Iranian missile struck the northern port city of Haifa today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MIDDLE EAST Iran launched a fresh salvo of missiles against Israel on the eighth consecutive day of fighting which left 19 people injured in the Israeli port city of Haifa, an action described by the country’s foreign minister as “war crimes”.

#ASSISTED DYING England and Wales have taken a step closer to legalising assisted dying after proposed legislation allowing terminally ill adults with a life expectancy of less than six months to end their lives cleared the House of Commons.

#AIRBNB A court in Madrid has upheld a decision by the Spanish government to block almost 66,000 Airbnb rental listings that it said violated local rules, as Airbnb claims the decision is “a procedural ruling and not a decision on the merits” of Spain’s consumer rights ministry’s order.

PARTING SHOT

With all eyes of the world currently fixed on the visually captivating missile war between Iran and Israel, attention has inevitably turned away from the heavy casualties suffered by Palestinians in Gaza during the week.

While rolling events between the two arch foes have understandably been grabbing the headlines, you can be forgiven for not having heard that 60 people were killed in Gaza today alone, 31 of whom were seeking aid.

Yesterday, the civil defence agency said that Israeli forces had killed at least 72 people, including another 21 aid seekers near distribution sites.

Eimer McCauley breaks down the shocking figures from this 20-month bombardment campaign of the Gaza Strip by Israel.