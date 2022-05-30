Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- The CEO of the DAA will appear before an Oireachtas Committee later this week following on from significant queues building at Dublin Airport yesterday, with over 1,000 people missing flights.
- Lisa Smith has been found guilty of membership of terrorist organisation Isis by the Special Criminal Court today.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that “significant” progress has been made on agreeing a sixth round of sanctions against Russia, which includes an embargo on Russian oil.
- A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the “vicious and cynical” murder of a homeless father-of-one in 2018.
- Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that an additional 80,000 people between 25 and 28 will be able to access the Treatment Benefit Scheme.
- Lawyers representing the Irish State have sought more time to respond to legal proceedings lodged by Bethany Home survivor Derek Leinster.
- Over 1.4 million people arrived into Ireland in April 2022, with the majority of passengers flying into the country according to the CSO.
- A new survey has shown that one-third of workers would consider changing their jobs, even with a pay cut, if they could no longer work from home.
International
#UKRAINE The eastern city of Severodonetsk has been battered by Russian forces, with services and access to aid being cut as Russia seeks to capture the Donbas region.
#MONA LISA A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair has been arrested after he smeared the glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake.
#PARTYGATE Half of the UK is not confident that the right people will be held accountable for partygate, a new poll has found.
Parting Shot
Our reporter Niall O’Connor has been in Lebanon in recent days covering the Taoiseach’s visit to Defence Forces troops stationed in the country.
Yesterday, he met a member of the Defence Forces who saved a tortoise from being crushed under a Mowag – an armoured military vehicle – and suggested that the lucky amphibian become the battalion’s new mascot.
Besides all the military and diplomatic chatter this tortoise was rescued from under a Mowag - lucky boy. A new battalion mascot maybe? @thejournal_ie @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/2osIrrNKR8— Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) May 29, 2022
