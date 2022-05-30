Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Barriers in place outside Dublin Airport this morning, after passengers faced lengthy queues yesterday. Source: RollingNews.ie

Advertisement

International

A security guard cleans smeared cream from the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE The eastern city of Severodonetsk has been battered by Russian forces, with services and access to aid being cut as Russia seeks to capture the Donbas region.

#MONA LISA A man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair has been arrested after he smeared the glass screen encasing the Mona Lisa with cake.

#PARTYGATE Half of the UK is not confident that the right people will be held accountable for partygate, a new poll has found.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Parting Shot

Our reporter Niall O’Connor has been in Lebanon in recent days covering the Taoiseach’s visit to Defence Forces troops stationed in the country.

Yesterday, he met a member of the Defence Forces who saved a tortoise from being crushed under a Mowag – an armoured military vehicle – and suggested that the lucky amphibian become the battalion’s new mascot.