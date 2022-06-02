Here's what happened today: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Stakeholders have held a third meeting with the Department of Education officials to discuss the government’s proposal to open education centres for children with special educational needs without a school place.
- DAA repeatedly pleaded not to be hit with fines because of lengthy queues at Dublin Airport, saying that it could compromise security.
- The jury at the inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash recorded verdicts of has accidental death
- Gas Networks Ireland has said that disruption to supplies is unlikely this summer despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.
- Five men who took part in the “gang rape”< of a 17-year-old girl in a car in the midlands have been jailed for a total of 66 years.
- Irish health authorities have confirmed an additional two cases of monkeypox in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to six.
- The Dáil heard that Irish Bruce Springsteen fans would be better off flying to Rome and buying tickets to the Boss’s concert there, rather than attending his Dublin shows
- The Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána urged drivers to slow down and always choose a safe speed at an event in NUI Galway today.
WORLD
#TULSA A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a medical building on a hospital campus in Oklahoma.
#PRINCE ANDREW The Queen’s son will no longer attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London tomorrow after testing positive for Covid-19.
#TROOPING THE COLOUR The description of the British Army regiment the Irish Guards as ‘The Micks’ has prompted somewhat of a backlash during the BBC’s coverage of jubilee celebrations.
#UKRAINE Russian troops edge closer to taking a key city this morning after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region.
Parting Shot
Irish author Sally Rooney has been included on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year.
The Mayo-born novelist has been hailed as one of the finest writers of her generation. A television adaptation of her first book, Conversations with Friends, is currently airing on RTÉ.
