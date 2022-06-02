#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 2 June 2022
Here's what happened today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

dublin-airport-terminal-one-dublin-ireland-europe The popular drop-off area outside Terminal One has been closed and passengers will need to arrive instead at the Atrium area Source: Alamy Stock Photo

  • Stakeholders have held a third meeting with the Department of Education officials to discuss the government’s proposal to open education centres for children with special educational needs without a school place.
  • DAA repeatedly pleaded not to be hit with fines because of lengthy queues at Dublin Airport, saying that it could compromise security.
  • The jury at the inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the Rescue 116 helicopter crash recorded verdicts of has  accidental death
  • Gas Networks Ireland has said that disruption to supplies is unlikely this summer despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.
  • Five men who took part in the “gang rape”< of a 17-year-old girl in a car in the midlands have been jailed for a total of 66 years.
  • Irish health authorities have confirmed an additional two cases of monkeypox in Ireland, bringing the total number of cases here to six
  • The Dáil heard that Irish Bruce Springsteen fans would be better off flying to Rome and buying tickets to the Boss’s concert there, rather than attending his Dublin shows
  • The Road Safety Authority and An Garda Síochána urged drivers to slow down and always choose a safe speed at an event in NUI Galway today.

 

 WORLD

slovak-president-caputova-visits-kyiv Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy Source: PA Images

 

virginia-giuffre-lawsuit Britain's Prince Andrew. Source: PA

#TULSA A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a medical building on a hospital campus in Oklahoma.

#PRINCE ANDREW The Queen’s son will no longer attend a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London tomorrow after testing positive for Covid-19.

 #TROOPING THE COLOUR The description of the British Army regiment the Irish Guards as ‘The Micks’ has prompted somewhat of a backlash during the BBC’s coverage of jubilee celebrations.

#UKRAINE Russian troops edge closer to taking a key city this morning after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region.

Parting Shot

edinburgh-scotland-22nd-august-day-11-edinburgh-international-book-festival-pictured-sally-rooney-lives-in-dublin-where-she-graduated-from-trinity-college-her-work-has-appeared-in-granta-the-d Source: Alamy

Irish author Sally Rooney has been included on TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year.

The Mayo-born novelist has been hailed as one of the finest writers of her generation. A television adaptation of her first book, Conversations with Friends, is currently airing on RTÉ.

