Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach at Bloom this afternoon Source: Fennell Photography

THE WORLD

Advertisement

Source: PA

#JUBILEE Boris Johnson was subjected to boos from onlookers today as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral in London for an event honouring the UK’s Queen.

#UKRAINE It’s been 100 days since Russia’s invasion with fighting raging across the east of the country, where Moscow’s forces are tightening their grip on the Donbas region.

#ENVIRONMENT Global plastic waste will triple by 2060 according to OECD projections released today.

#GUN VIOLENCE US President Joe Biden yesterday made a fervent appeal for lawmakers to pass tougher gun control laws, including a ban on assault weapons.

PARTING SHOT

Video game footage is being shared on social media masquerading as clips taken from the conflict in Ukraine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

One video of a black-and-white interface with crosshairs aiming toward aircraft on a runway was uploaded to Facebook with a caption: “Drone totally Destroyed Russian Air-base helicopters & fighter jet.

Read our full debunk on our website.