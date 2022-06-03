#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Friday 3 Jun 2022, 9:30 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BordBiaBloom26 The Taoiseach at Bloom this afternoon Source: Fennell Photography

  • Gardaí are asking the public not to share graphic images of the fatal collision that occurred on the M50 today.
  • Dublin Airport’s operator said that departures are running “very efficiently” this morning, adding that they will make sure it continues throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.
  • The Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) discretion rate is to rise to 35% from next month, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien announced today.
  • The Taoiseach described a video which appears to show people in an Orange Hall in Northern Ireland mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey as “beyond comprehension”. 
  • Gardaí are set to draft in barristers to prosecute their cases in the District Court following a High Court ruling which bans garda court presenters.
  • A young Dublin boy died after inhaling helium from a birthday balloon, an inquest heard.
  • The Minister for Finance labelled the first three months of the year as a “weak” economic quarter despite a 10.8% growth in GDP.
  • Revenue seized 80,000 cigarettes at Dublin Port today as part of operations targeting the ‘shadow economy’. 

THE WORLD

borisa-390x285 Source: PA

#JUBILEE Boris Johnson was subjected to boos from onlookers today as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral in London for an event honouring the UK’s Queen.

#UKRAINE It’s been 100 days since Russia’s invasion with fighting raging across the east of the country, where Moscow’s forces are tightening their grip on the Donbas region.

#ENVIRONMENT Global plastic waste will triple by 2060 according to OECD projections released today.

#GUN VIOLENCE US President Joe Biden yesterday made a fervent appeal for lawmakers to pass tougher gun control laws, including a ban on assault weapons.

PARTING SHOT

Video game footage is being shared on social media masquerading as clips taken from the conflict in Ukraine.

One video of a black-and-white interface with crosshairs aiming toward aircraft on a runway was uploaded to Facebook with a caption: “Drone totally Destroyed Russian Air-base helicopters & fighter jet.

Read our full debunk on our website.

