ELECTIONS

Staff empty the ballot boxes as they start counting the ballot papers for the Local and European elections in the RDS Dublin. Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

The three coalition parties were bullishly optimistic at election count centres today with both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael appearing to hold their vote in early tallies.

A cyber attack attempted to take down a number of government websites overnight, The Journal understands.

Candidates in this year's local and European elections faced political intimidation in person and online on at least 36 occasions, according to a new report.

Fine Gael apologised for using a rap song made by the Cork kids from the Kabin Crew in one of their campaign videos without asking for permission.

With the counts still coming in, here where you can keep track of the seats filled at local councils.

IRELAND

Father Ted star Ardal O’Hanlon, Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty, and Tommy Tiernan will be among a group of comedians to have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican next week.

at the Vatican next week. Gardaí discovered of uncut heroin hidden under a child’s paddling pool and in a toy room during a €305k drug seizure at a house in Dublin, a court heard.

hidden under a child’s paddling pool and in a toy room during a €305k drug seizure at a house in Dublin, a court heard. The body of a man was found in the course of a search operation to find Conor Mcloughlin , a man who was reported missing after he went into the water near Mac Dara Island off the coast of Co Galway on Thursday evening.

, a man who was reported missing after he went into the water near Mac Dara Island off the coast of Co Galway on Thursday evening. A guesthouse in Co Kerry, operated by a firm owned by independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, received €917,970 (all figures incl VAT) for accommodating Ukrainians to date, new figures showed.

INTERNATIONAL

Clockwise from top left: Almog Meir Jan, Noa Argamani, Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov, the four rescued hostages. PA PA

#HOSTAGES Four Israeli hostages were retrieved from central Gaza by the Israeli military.

#MASSACRE Hamas said that over 200 people had been killed in a “massacre” during the Israeli assault on central Gaza.

#UN The United Nations Secretary General planned to add both Israel and Hamas to a blacklist for waging a war that violates the rights of children.

#HASHTAG: William anders, the astronaut who took an iconic photo of Earth from the moon, died in a plane crash.

People looking at a TV showing the tally of ballots at Nemo Rangers GAA club during counting for local elections in Cork Alamy Stock Photos Alamy Stock Photos