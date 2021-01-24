Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lottie (age 8) and Sophie (age 9) from Dublin playing in the snow in the Dublin Mountains. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed 23 deaths and 1,378 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Northern Ireland recorded 14 deaths and 433 new cases this afternoon.

recorded 14 deaths and 433 new cases this afternoon. Holocaust victims and survivors were remembered through an online commemoration ceremony broadcast from the Mansion House in Dublin.

through an online commemoration ceremony broadcast from the Mansion House in Dublin. No deaths in Europe have been directly linked to Covid-19 vaccines, health experts have said.

in Europe have been directly linked to Covid-19 vaccines, health experts have said. Teachers want clear “assurances” on how schools will be kept safe before they would feel comfortable returning.

before they would feel comfortable returning. The Road Safety Authority is working on plans to offer driver theory tests online to help clear a huge backlog.

is working on plans to offer driver theory tests online to help clear a huge backlog. A shebeen operating in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.

by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin. A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning is in effect until 10am tomorrow.

Low Temperature/Ice warning is in effect until 10am tomorrow. A man was arrested after gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine in Raheen, Co Limerick.

THE WORLD

Protestors in Brazil Source: PA

#BRAZIL Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets for a second day to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under fire for his government’s response to the pandemic.

#CHINA Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine have been brought safely to the surface.

#US US President Joe Biden spoke of the desire to “strengthen the special relationship” between the US and UK in his first call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#UK More than £15,000 in fines were handed out after police shut down an illegal rave attended by more than 300 people in east London.

PARTING SHOT

Most of Ireland’s children – and even some adults – were delighted this morning to wake up to the sight of snow.

The covering was light and short-lived in many parts, but offered a chance to throw some snowballs and capture some photos.

People have been sharing their snaps of the snow on Twitter with the hashtag sneachta.