Sunday 24 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 7:57 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin Mountains 005 Lottie (age 8) and Sophie (age 9) from Dublin playing in the snow in the Dublin Mountains. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed 23 deaths and 1,378 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Northern Ireland recorded 14 deaths and 433 new cases this afternoon.
  • Holocaust victims and survivors were remembered through an online commemoration ceremony broadcast from the Mansion House in Dublin.
  • No deaths in Europe have been directly linked to Covid-19 vaccines, health experts have said.
  • Teachers want clear “assurances” on how schools will be kept safe before they would feel comfortable returning.
  • The Road Safety Authority is working on plans to offer driver theory tests online to help clear a huge backlog.
  • A shebeen operating  in a private industrial premises has been shut down by gardaí in Swords, Co Dublin.
  • A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning is in effect until 10am tomorrow.
  • A man was arrested after gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected cocaine in Raheen, Co Limerick.

THE WORLD

2.57699038 Protestors in Brazil Source: PA

#BRAZIL Thousands of Brazilians have taken to the streets for a second day to call for the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under fire for his government’s response to the pandemic.

#CHINA Eleven workers trapped for two weeks by an explosion inside a Chinese gold mine have been brought safely to the surface.

#US US President Joe Biden spoke of the desire to “strengthen the special relationship” between the US and UK in his first call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

#UK More than £15,000 in fines were handed out after police shut down an illegal rave attended by more than 300 people in east London.

PARTING SHOT

Most of Ireland’s children – and even some adults – were delighted this morning to wake up to the sight of snow.

The covering was light and short-lived in many parts, but offered a chance to throw some snowballs and capture some photos.

People have been sharing their snaps of the snow on Twitter with the hashtag sneachta.

