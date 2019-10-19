Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Great Pink Run which took place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park today raising over €600,000 to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programmes. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has said a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil chamber on Thursday.

from the Dáil chamber on Thursday. President Michael D Higgins and Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe have been evacuated from their hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city.

from their hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city. Police in Nothern Ireland investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim last night believe the victim had been ordered to attend the location to be shot.

shooting in Co Antrim last night believe the victim had been ordered to attend the location to be shot. The Government must press ahead with capping the level of insurance payouts for personal injury claims, according to ISME boss Neil McDonnell.

press ahead with capping the level of insurance payouts for personal injury claims, according to ISME boss Neil McDonnell. A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.

for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother. Gardaí in Galway are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who is missing from Clifden.

WORLD

Tens of thousand of of second referendum supporters converged on the UK parliament in London asking for a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. Source: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

#LETWIN AMENDMENT: MPs in the House of Commons have voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension from the EU, throwing his plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his new deal today and leave by 31 October into disarray.

#TULSI GABBARD: A US Congresswoman who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election has hit back after Hillary Clinton appeared to call her “the favourite of the Russians”.

#SAFE ZONE: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey will “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they do not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.

PARTING SHOT

Over the summer MPs in Westminster voted for an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

With that date falling in just a few days’ time, for this week’s podcast we wanted to ask: What does all this mean? Does the amendment have wider implications for how laws are made for NI? And how would the laws be implemented?

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud