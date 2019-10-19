This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 8:17 PM
11 minutes ago 306 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4858756

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

387 Great Pink Run with Glanbia_90582957 The Great Pink Run which took place in Dublin’s Phoenix Park today raising over €600,000 to support Breast Cancer Ireland’s pioneering research and awareness programmes. Source: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

  • Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has said a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil chamber on Thursday. 
  • President Michael D Higgins and Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe have been evacuated from their hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city. 
  • Police in Nothern Ireland investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim last night believe the victim had been ordered to attend the location to be shot.
  • The Government must press ahead with capping the level of insurance payouts for personal injury claims, according to ISME boss Neil McDonnell. 
  • A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.
  • Gardaí in Galway are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who is missing from Clifden.

WORLD 

anti-brexit-demonstration-london Tens of thousand of of second referendum supporters converged on the UK parliament in London asking for a vote on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal. Source: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

#LETWIN AMENDMENT: MPs in the House of Commons have voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension from the EU, throwing his plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his new deal today and leave by 31 October into disarray. 

#TULSI GABBARD: A US Congresswoman who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election has hit back after Hillary Clinton appeared to call her “the favourite of the Russians”.

#SAFE ZONE:  President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey will “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they do not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.

PARTING SHOT 

Over the summer MPs in Westminster voted for an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.

With that date falling in just a few days’ time, for this week’s podcast we wanted to ask: What does all this mean? Does the amendment have wider implications for how laws are made for NI? And how would the laws be implemented?


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

Listen on Spotify

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie