Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil TD Timmy Dooley has said a fellow party member cast a number of votes for him while he was absent from the Dáil chamber on Thursday.
- President Michael D Higgins and Minister for Defence Paul Kehoe have been evacuated from their hotel in Beirut due to “security concerns” associated with ongoing protests in the city.
- Police in Nothern Ireland investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim last night believe the victim had been ordered to attend the location to be shot.
- The Government must press ahead with capping the level of insurance payouts for personal injury claims, according to ISME boss Neil McDonnell.
- A man has been jailed for eight years for the repeated sexual abuse and rape of his younger brother.
- Gardaí in Galway are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 23-year-old man who is missing from Clifden.
WORLD
#LETWIN AMENDMENT: MPs in the House of Commons have voted to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek a further Brexit extension from the EU, throwing his plans to pass a Meaningful Vote on his new deal today and leave by 31 October into disarray.
#TULSI GABBARD: A US Congresswoman who is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election has hit back after Hillary Clinton appeared to call her “the favourite of the Russians”.
#SAFE ZONE: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey will “crush the heads” of Kurdish forces if they do not withdraw from a proposed safe zone along the border under a US-brokered deal.
PARTING SHOT
Over the summer MPs in Westminster voted for an amendment that would extend same-sex marriage and abortion to Northern Ireland unless power-sharing is restored by 21 October 2019.
With that date falling in just a few days’ time, for this week’s podcast we wanted to ask: What does all this mean? Does the amendment have wider implications for how laws are made for NI? And how would the laws be implemented?
Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud
COMMENTS