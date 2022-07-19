Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 19 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 8:55 PM
59 minutes ago 3,119 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821407

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

TAOISEACH JAPAN 06 Taoiseach Micheál Martin with musicians in Japan today Source: Department of the Taoiseach

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Fires burning in London Source: Yui Mok/PA

#HEATWAVE FIRES London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident due to a “huge surge” in blazes across the UK capital. The fire brigade said in a statement it is battling “several significant” incidents in the capital, as people have been urged not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the “unprecedented” challenges crews face.

#TEMPERATURE RECORD The UK has provisionally recorded its highest ever temperature, with the mercury reaching 40.3 degrees at Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

#TORY LEADERSHIP Liz Truss has seen a a surge in support as she battles it out against Penny Mordaunt to face Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership election run-off after Kemi Badenoch was eliminated.

#EU NEGOTIATIONS The EU has opened membership negotiations with both Albania and North Macedonia, a long delayed step towards the two countries joining the bloc.

PARTING SHOT

While Ireland had expected the current heatwave for several days, an unexpected thunderstorm warning was brought into effect earlier today.

Amidst the stormy weather, the Poolbeg towers in Dublin were hit by forked lightning, with some spectacular video being captured by onlookers.

This video was captured from across Sandymount Strand at St Vincent’s Hospital by Dr Roger McMorrow, who called it a “lucky capture” while he was walking up the stairs at work.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

